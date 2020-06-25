HBO re-releases 'Gone with the Wind' with a video disclaimer

HBO Max has re-added Gone with the Wind to its catalogue after temporarily pulling it down to address its racist depictions. As Variety has noted, the classic film went back up without cuts and alterations, but with a couple of videos discussing its historical context attached to it. One of those videos features film scholar Jacqueline Stewart, who explains why the movie “should be viewed in its original form, contextualized and discussed” even if watching it can be “uncomfortable, even painful.”

Stewart discusses the film’s romanticization of slavery, the Black community’s concerns before it even went into production and how Black cast members were treated in a 4:26-minute intro video. Apparently, the producers were well aware that Black audiences were worried about how the film would handle the topic of slavery from the time its production was announced. And yet, they still showed the “Antebellum South as a world of grace and beauty without acknowledging the brutalities of the system of chattel slavery upon which this world is based.”