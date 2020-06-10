HBO Max temporarily pulls 'Gone With the Wind' from its catalog

Don’t expect to find Gone With the Wind on HBO Max for a little while. The streaming service has temporarily pulled the 1939 movie from its catalog to address the racism in the movie. It’ll come back with a “discussion” and denunciation of the racist stereotypes and their historical context, a spokesperson told Variety. You won’t see edits to the film itself, however, as HBO Max parent WarnerMedia wants to acknowledge that the racism existed.

The company didn’t say if anything prompted the event. It comes amid widespread protests against racism and police violence, however, and soon after 12 Years A Slave screenwriter John Ridley called for Gone With the Wind’s removal. It both furthers racist stereotypes and romanticizes the Civil War-era American South, Ridley said.