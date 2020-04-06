Best Buy is selling the Nvidia Shield TV for $20 off

The unusual-looking cylindrical Shield TV has all the features you need in a streaming box, including support for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and most other major streaming services. If you have an HDR capable TV and surround sound system, it also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

As we found with our hands-on, it does a lot better job of upscaling HD content to 4K than most TVs, assisted by the new Tegra X1+ processor and some AI tricks. We were particularly impressed by how it seemed to add in detail to HD streams of Game of Thrones and Netflix’s Coco.

The remote (which has an equally unusual triangular form) is also one of the best ones available on any streaming box and miles better than the one you get with Apple TV. On top of feeling great in hand, it has a lost remote locator and buttons that light up whenever you move it. Finally, it works with the $59 Shield and any other Bluetooth gamepad, for that matter.

In fact, Shield TV is almost as capable as the $200 Shield Pro model, other than lacking Plex server support. It could serve you well in these times of quarantine when we all need as much entertainment as possible.