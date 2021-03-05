Amazon's 'Good Night Oppy' will tell the story of NASA's Opportunity Mars rover

With Perseverance capturing the imagination of people the world over, Amazon plans to tell the story of one of its predecessors. The company’s Amazon Studios division announced today it’s working on a documentary on NASA’s Opportunity rover called Good Night Oppy. The project will see Ryan White, the director of the 2020 documentary Assassins , work with Industrial Light and Magic and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. The latter will share archival footage with the production, as well as its knowledge of Opportunity’s mission.

To the robot who turned 90 days into 15 years of exploration:



You were, and are, the Opportunity of a lifetime.



Rest well, rover. Your mission is complete.



(2004-2019)https://t.co/POzRmYauHo#ThanksOppy pic.twitter.com/oZLBc7XMJD — NASA Mars (@NASAMars) February 13, 2019