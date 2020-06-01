Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Google's advanced hacking protection comes to Nest devices

You can keep an extra-secure account alongside your smarthome
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
36m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BETHESDA, MD - SEPTEMBER 6: The high-end Lauren condos in Bethesda, MD range from $950,000 to $10.5 million. The 2,438 square feet model unit features a nest for the thermostat. The unit is $2,625,000 unfurnished and has 205 additional square feet of outdoor space.(Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Google’s Advanced Protection Program hasn’t been very accommodating of smart homes so far — you’ve had to forego Nest devices if you wanted those additional safeguards. It won’t be a problem from now on, though. The internet giant has enabled Advanced Protection for Google accounts on Nest devices, making it possible to use a thermostat or doorbell without giving up the protections you might need if you feel you’re at high risk of hacks and phishing.

As you might imagine, Google doesn’t want to take chances. It “strongly recommend[s]” that everyone in a given home sign up for Advanced Protection, since intruders could theoretically get in through family accounts linked to the same device. If you can manage that, though, you won’t have to rule out whole categories of connected tech just to maintain strict security.

In this article: Google, Advanced Protection, Advanced Protection Program, Nest, internet, security, smart home, home, household, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

View
The Morning After: SpaceX makes history

The Morning After: SpaceX makes history

View
Image bricks some Android phones when used as wallpaper

Image bricks some Android phones when used as wallpaper

View
Scientists find the universe's 'missing matter' using mysterious cosmic bursts

Scientists find the universe's 'missing matter' using mysterious cosmic bursts

View
Sony 'Fortnite' leak all but confirms a flood theme for Chapter 2 Season 3

Sony 'Fortnite' leak all but confirms a flood theme for Chapter 2 Season 3

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr