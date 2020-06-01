Google's advanced hacking protection comes to Nest devices

Google’s Advanced Protection Program hasn’t been very accommodating of smart homes so far — you’ve had to forego Nest devices if you wanted those additional safeguards. It won’t be a problem from now on, though. The internet giant has enabled Advanced Protection for Google accounts on Nest devices, making it possible to use a thermostat or doorbell without giving up the protections you might need if you feel you’re at high risk of hacks and phishing.

As you might imagine, Google doesn’t want to take chances. It “strongly recommend[s]” that everyone in a given home sign up for Advanced Protection, since intruders could theoretically get in through family accounts linked to the same device. If you can manage that, though, you won’t have to rule out whole categories of connected tech just to maintain strict security.