Google is sending Android 11 updates to some Pixel 4 owners early

Google seems to have given select users access to a beta version of Android 11 even though it canceled the mobile platform’s beta launch on June 3rd. According to XDA Developers’ Mishaal Rahman, some users received an OTA update for the OS on their Pixel 4 devices on the same day (as Droid Life notes) the Android 10 security patch for June came out. Rahman listed some of the features that dropped with the accidental release, including the media player users can display in and control from Android’s Quick Settings menu.
Remember the wild media player in Quick Settings experiment we found in DP1? https://t.co/s01QQNmdYv— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2020
It's live in Beta 1 as a Developer Option called "media resumption." pic.twitter.com/CKlbG7wYNh
Users are also getting three new icon shape choices and the option to get app suggestions on the bottom row of their Home screen.