Google can give you AR science lessons right from the search page

Google

Google has joined forces with Visible Body to create 3D models of animal, plant and bacteria cells, as well. You’ll be able to zoom in on the cells’ organelles, making it much easier to get acquainted with them if you’re studying for a test or if you’re simply curious.

The tech giant is also giving you a way to turn your house into a virtual museum and perhaps provide you with a virtual escape during a time when you have to stay at home. You can search for Neil Armstrong to get a 3D view of his spacesuit or for Apollo 11 to see its command module in augmented reality. If you’d rather get a close look at some of the oldest known cave paintings, though, just do a search for Chauvet Cave.

Finally, Google is rolling out the ability to record AR videos for Android devices. That makes them easier to share with friends and family, especially since you may not be able show them the 3D objects in person.