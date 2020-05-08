Google can give you AR science lessons right from the search page

Last year, Google launched an augmented reality feature within Search that lets you put virtual animals in the real world. Now, it’s adding more 3D objects you can view right from your Search results page on mobile, including Neil Armstrong’s spacesuit and interactive anatomy models that can help you visualize the human body.
The tech giant has teamed up with interactive 3D software platform Biodigital to give you a way to view life-size interactive representations of 11 human body systems in your own space. These aren’t your typical flat textbook illustrations and can show you how the human heart pumps blood or how your bones all connect. Simply search for the body system you want — say, the circulatory system — scroll down to find its 3D model card and click “View in 3D.”