Google asks to test a new type of wireless broadband

Google has asked the FCC for permission to conduct secret wireless broad tests using the 6GHz spectrum in multiple cities across the US, according to a document spotted by Business Insider. It wants to run “experimental propagation testing in the 6GHz band” to see if the frequencies can provide “reliable broadband connections,” the redacted application states. That could point to future internet services using the spectrum, possibly under its new Fiber WebPass banner.

Google wanted information in the public document redacted, saying that “if subject to public disclosure, would cause significant commercial, economic, and competitive harm.” It made the application for multiple cities in 17 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. In California, it plans to test in seven cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.