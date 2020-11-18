Google Assistant will let your kids ask it where you are

If your family is anything like mine, smart displays like the Nest Hub tend to get a lot of use by both adults and kids. The conversational capabilities of Google Assistant make that almost a certainty. So it makes sense that for one of its last major updates of 2020, Google is focusing on families with a suite of new features for Assistant-enabled smart displays and speakers.
To start, Google is adding a new Family Notes feature that will let your clan append digital sticky notes to the Nest Hub and other smart displays. You can use them to leave messages and keep track of shared to-dos. Google is also enhancing Assistant’s Family Bell feature with new sound effects and suggested bells. You’ll soon have the option to pause the bell as well, so you can go a day without hearing it if you want.