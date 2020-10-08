Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Google Fi starts selling 5G phones from Samsung

The company also detailed its nationwide 5G network.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Galaxy S20
Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Google Fi customers have been able to use unlocked Samsung phones on the MVNO’s network for years, but now those same customers can now buy a Samsung Galaxy device directly from the search giant. On the Fi website, the company has started selling the Note 20, the Note 20 Ultra, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra and A71 5G.   

You can also get a discount on those devices if you decide to buy them through Fi, with Google offering a $300 bill credit when you purchase the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, $300 off after activation of any one of the S20 models in its lineup and $150 off the A71 5G. 

All six phones are fully compatible with Fi’s “nationwide” 5G network, which piggybacks off of T-Mobile’s wireless infrastructure. You can see if Google has 5G coverage in your area by visiting the Fi website. Provided you had a phone with the correct T-Mobile bands, you’ve been able to get a 5G signal on Fi for a couple of months now — not that Google made a lot of noise about the fact at the time. You’ll also have the chance to take advantage of its 5G network when the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G come out in a few week’s time.

In this article: Google, google fi, mobile, samsung, 5G, Galaxy S20, galaxy s20 plus, Galaxy Note 20, galaxy note 20 ultra, smartphone, Galaxy A71 5G, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

AMD teases its next-gen Radeon GPU's 4K performance

AMD teases its next-gen Radeon GPU's 4K performance

View
Alienware's new Aurora R11 desktop comes with an RTX 3090 GPU

Alienware's new Aurora R11 desktop comes with an RTX 3090 GPU

View
Google has added more natural-sounding voices to Assistant

Google has added more natural-sounding voices to Assistant

View
Netflix is raising prices in Canada

Netflix is raising prices in Canada

View
AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X is its first Zen 3 CPU

AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X is its first Zen 3 CPU

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr