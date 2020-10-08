Google Fi starts selling 5G phones from Samsung

Google Fi customers have been able to use unlocked Samsung phones on the MVNO’s network for years, but now those same customers can now buy a Samsung Galaxy device directly from the search giant. On the Fi website, the company has started selling the Note 20, the Note 20 Ultra, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra and A71 5G.

You can also get a discount on those devices if you decide to buy them through Fi, with Google offering a $300 bill credit when you purchase the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, $300 off after activation of any one of the S20 models in its lineup and $150 off the A71 5G.