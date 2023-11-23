Google Black Friday deals: The Pixel 7a is 25 percent off and cheaper than ever

Ahead of the official start of Black Friday, Amazon has discounted the Pixel 7a to $374. That’s a 25 percent reduction from the $499 Google released the 7a earlier this year, and a return to the handset’s previous all-time low price. Moreover, all three colorways — snow, charcoal and aea — are included in the promotion, and in stock as of the writing of this article.

At $499, the Pixel 7a was already a great value . Budget phones often involve some compromises, but with the 7a, those are few and far between. The phone comes with Google’s previous generation Tensor G2 chip. What’s more, the company didn’t cut back on memory — the 7a features 8GB of RAM, just like the Pixel 7 . Subsequently, the Pixel 7a offers performance on par with its more expensive sibling.

Google didn’t skimp in other areas either. The 7a features a vibrant 6.1-inch OLED screen. And for the first time on one of the company’s A-series phones, the 7a boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, meaning interactions like scrolling will feel faster and more responsive than on 60Hz phones. The 7a even comes with wireless charging, a feature that’s frequently hard to find on other phones in the 7a’s price range. Add to that an excellent 64-megapixel main camera with Google’s best-in-class photography software, and there’s not much the 7a doesn’t have going for it.

In fact, when Engadget Senior Reporter Sam Rutherford reviewed it earlier this year, he found little to fault with the 7a. “The Pixel 7a delivers everything I like about the regular Pixel 7 for $100 less,” he wrote in his 90 review of the device. “So if you’re the kind of person who just wants a solid phone for a great price, the Pixel 7a has everything you need.”

For those with more to spend, it’s worth noting the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are also on sale. After a 21 percent discount, the former is $549 for the 128GB model, with all three colorways — hazel, obsidian and rose – included in the promotion and in stock. Meanwhile, the 128GB Pixel 8 Pro is $799 following a 20 percent discount. Once again, all three colorways — bay, obsidian and porcelain — are part of the sale and available.

Considering the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro only hit the market at the start of October, this is a great opportunity to buy a brand new device. Engadget awarded the two handsets scores of 90 and 93 respectively , calling them Google’s most compelling phones in years. The inclusion of Google’s new Tensor G3 chip, genuinely useful AI features and an unprecedented seven years of software support should make the new Pixels compelling to anyone in the market for a new flagship smartphone.

