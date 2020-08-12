Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Google is making it easier to create apps using Chromebooks

ChromeOS.dev has resources for web, Android and Linux development.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
28m ago
Comments
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Asus Chromebook Flip A436
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Google is making things a bit easier for folks who'd like to create web, Android and/or Linux apps using a Chromebook. The Chrome OS team has unveiled ChromeOS.dev, a hub that includes technical resources and tutorials, code samples from popular apps and product announcements. Google suggests that it'll be useful for seasoned developers as well as those who are just getting started.

The hub has the core tools developers will need to make Android apps using a supported Chromebook. It has an emulator that lets developers test their apps on any Android version or device even if they don't have access to the hardware. They'll be able to test and deploy apps directly on their Chromebook without needing to switch to developer mode.

ChromeOS.dev also has customizable Linux terminals, which have integrated tabs and shortcuts, along with adjustable backgrounds, frames, fonts and cursor colors. Google added full Linux app support to Chromebooks in 2018.

Developers from Google, Chrome OS and the wider community will offer advice on making apps and delve into some challenges of creating them. You'll find layout and user experience guidelines there, with tips on user interface components and navigation. The project itself is a progressive web app that you can access offline. ChromeOS.dev is also open source, so you can see how the Chrome OS team built it.

It appears to be a useful resource for folks who are just getting started in development, while making Chromebooks a more viable option for making apps for a variety of platforms. ChromeOS.dev is now available in English and Spanish. Support for other languages is on the way.

In this article: chrome os, chromeos, development, chromebook, web app, webapp, web apps, webapps, app, apps, android, linux, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
A 'GoldenEye 007' fan remake is dead after a cease and desist demand

A 'GoldenEye 007' fan remake is dead after a cease and desist demand

View
You can pre-order Microsoft's Surface Duo foldable phone today

You can pre-order Microsoft's Surface Duo foldable phone today

View
Puerto Rico’s Arecibo radio telescope suffers serious damage

Puerto Rico’s Arecibo radio telescope suffers serious damage

View
Android-plus-Windows could be just what dual-screen devices need

Android-plus-Windows could be just what dual-screen devices need

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr