Google is making it easier to create apps using Chromebooks

Google is making things a bit easier for folks who'd like to create web, Android and/or Linux apps using a Chromebook. The Chrome OS team has unveiled ChromeOS.dev, a hub that includes technical resources and tutorials, code samples from popular apps and product announcements. Google suggests that it'll be useful for seasoned developers as well as those who are just getting started.
The hub has the core tools developers will need to make Android apps using a supported Chromebook. It has an emulator that lets developers test their apps on any Android version or device even if they don't have access to the hardware. They'll be able to test and deploy apps directly on their Chromebook without needing to switch to developer mode.