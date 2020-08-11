Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google/Dell

Dell's latest business Chromebook offers high-end specs and extra security

Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise can be configured as a laptop or 2-in-1.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise
Google/Dell

This time last year, Google and Dell unveiled the first enterprise-grade Chromebooks. Both machines offered extra security and organizational features built for businesses. Now, Google and Dell are ready to share the next generation: the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise.

The Latitude is the first Chromebook that can be configured as a laptop or 2-in-1. You’ll be able to choose between a black lightweight carbon fiber material or a grey machined aluminum finish. Overall though, this still looks like your standard company-issued laptop.

While previous versions packed up to 8th-generation Intel Core i7 CPUs, the Latitude 7410 comes with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7. It offers up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM (less than last year’s models). 

Google and Dell claim it has the longest battery life of any 2-in-1 Chromebook and of any 10th Gen Intel Chromebook. It boasts up to 19 hours of battery life, plus you can get a boost with an ExpressCharge -- one hour charges the battery up to 80 percent, and 20 minutes charges it up to 35 percent.

The partners haven’t announced pricing or availability yet, but we will update you when they do.

