Dell's latest business Chromebook offers high-end specs and extra security

While previous versions packed up to 8th-generation Intel Core i7 CPUs, the Latitude 7410 comes with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7. It offers up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM (less than last year’s models).

Google and Dell claim it has the longest battery life of any 2-in-1 Chromebook and of any 10th Gen Intel Chromebook. It boasts up to 19 hours of battery life, plus you can get a boost with an ExpressCharge -- one hour charges the battery up to 80 percent, and 20 minutes charges it up to 35 percent.

The partners haven’t announced pricing or availability yet, but we will update you when they do.