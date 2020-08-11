Dell's latest business Chromebook offers high-end specs and extra security

This time last year, Google and Dell unveiled the first enterprise-grade Chromebooks. Both machines offered extra security and organizational features built for businesses. Now, Google and Dell are ready to share the next generation: the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise.
The Latitude is the first Chromebook that can be configured as a laptop or 2-in-1. You’ll be able to choose between a black lightweight carbon fiber material or a grey machined aluminum finish. Overall though, this still looks like your standard company-issued laptop.