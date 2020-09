Google is planning to reveal its new Chromecast at a big hardware event on September 30th. Thanks to one insider, we’ve already learned what the new dongle will look like. Now, thanks to another leak, we know what the remote will look like too. 9to5Google shared images, obtained by WinFuture, of the remote.

The remote has a D-Pad at the top and a volume rocker on the side, as well as buttons for back, Assistant, home and mute. Most notably, the remote has dedicated YouTube and Netflix buttons.