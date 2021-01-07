Google promotes YouTube TV's new 4K add-on with a free Chromecast

At the start of the week, Google announced it was finally adding support for 4K streaming to YouTube TV. Now the company is attempting to entice existing YouTube TV subscribers to sign up for the pricey $20 monthly add-on with a promotion that dangles a free Chromecast with Google TV .

A YouTube TV subscriber detailed the offer in a forum post spotted by Droid Life . "To ensure our loyal YouTube TV members have a great viewing experience (including the ability to watch 4K content on our optional, new add-on service), we would like to offer you a free Chromecast with Google TV device," the company says in an email it sent out to some customers.

Taking advantage of the promo involves visiting the Google Store to “purchase” the streaming device at no cost. As you might have guessed, supplies are limited, and the code is only valid for the white model. The email’s fine print also states only those in the US with an active YouTube TV subscription are eligible. What’s more, you’ll need to have made at least one payment to Google. If you find the email in your inbox, you’ll need to redeem it before the end of the month. And if you already own a Chromecast with Google TV, the code is not transferable.