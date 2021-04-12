Google is shutting down its iOS and Android Shopping apps

Google is adding another entry to its app graveyard and this time it's Shopping that's getting the guillotine. After XDA Developers spotted the word "sunset" in the Shopping app code, Google confirmed to 9to5 Google that it's closing the app on iOS and Android by the end of June. Instead, it will direct users to the Shopping website. "Within the next few weeks, we’ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab," a spokesperson said.

Much of the Shopping functionality is widely available on the web, with a tab available on search and shopping results popping up whenever you Google a product. You can also find items by going directly to shopping.google.com. The company is even testing it in other formats, like the ability to shop directly from YouTube videos. "We’ll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app," the search giant said.

The app is supposed to be available for a couple more months, but some users have reported seeing a "something went wrong" notice. It's working normally for others, but in any case, it might be best to start making other plans if you still rely on the app.