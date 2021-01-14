Latest in Gear

Image credit: champlifezy@gmail.com via Getty Images

Google is testing the ability to shop directly from YouTube videos

Your favorite creators could become informercial hosts.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Rear view shot, Asian woman watching live video steaming online chef teach cooking food prepare with vegetable healthy diet menu and many fruit for dinner, staying from home self-isolation concept.
champlifezy@gmail.com via Getty Images

YouTube is testing a streamlined way to buy items that are used or mentioned on your favorite channels. The service says that creators who are part of the pilot can include certain products in their videos. If you click or tap on a shopping bag icon in the bottom left of the screen, YouTube will display a list of the featured items.

You'll be able to check out more information about those products, watch related videos or buy the items. Only US users who access YouTube through Android, iOS and the web will see the shopping bag icon.

It’s easy to imagine scenarios in which this feature would work in an on-brand way, such as cooking creators linking to kitchen accessories, gamers hawking components from their PC build videos and, of course, unboxing channels hyping up the products they show off. Creators have been able to sell merchandise through a shopping hub on their channel for the last couple of years, and this latest experiment looks like another way for them (and YouTube) to generate revenue.

Reports have swirled for quite some time that YouTube has been exploring a feature along these lines. A number of platforms are incorporating more shopping features, including Instagram and WhatsApp, so it's not too surprising that Google is doing the same on YouTube. After all, Google Shopping ads started showing up under YouTube videos back in 2015.

In this article: google, youtube, ecommerce, shopping, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: The Best of CES 2021 award winners

The Morning After: The Best of CES 2021 award winners

View
Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

View
The Galaxy S21 Ultra packs two telephoto lenses and supports the S Pen

The Galaxy S21 Ultra packs two telephoto lenses and supports the S Pen

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Peloton users can now make their own custom workout routines

Peloton users can now make their own custom workout routines

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr