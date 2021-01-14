Google is testing the ability to shop directly from YouTube videos

YouTube is testing a streamlined way to buy items that are used or mentioned on your favorite channels. The service says that creators who are part of the pilot can include certain products in their videos. If you click or tap on a shopping bag icon in the bottom left of the screen, YouTube will display a list of the featured items.

You'll be able to check out more information about those products, watch related videos or buy the items. Only US users who access YouTube through Android, iOS and the web will see the shopping bag icon.