Instagram turns on shopping in Reels

Instagram’s transformation into a digital shopping mall is just about complete. The company is officially bringing its shopping features to Reels, just four months after the feature first launched. The app had previously tested shopping in its TikTok-like feature, but hadn’t made the feature widely available until now.

With the change, Reels can now include product tags, which enable users to view and buy specific products mentioned in the video. Video makers can also use tags specifically for branded content as well.