Instagram turns on shopping in Reels

There are now shopping features in nearly every corner of Instagram.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
32m ago
Instagram's Reels shopping features are live to all.
Instagram

Instagram’s transformation into a digital shopping mall is just about complete. The company is officially bringing its shopping features to Reels, just four months after the feature first launched. The app had previously tested shopping in its TikTok-like feature, but hadn’t made the feature widely available until now.

With the change, Reels can now include product tags, which enable users to view and buy specific products mentioned in the video. Video makers can also use tags specifically for branded content as well. 

The update comes as Facebook has pushed features into new corners of all its services in recent months. The company has made shopping features prominent placement in Instagram, and just introduced a shopping cart feature for WhatsApp. Facebook is also encouraging business owners to turn their pages into online storefronts.

