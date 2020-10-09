Google may turn YouTube into a shopping destination

At some point in your YouTube watching career, you’ve probably dug into the description of a video to tap on an Amazon referral link. Whether you’re into tech, photography, gaming or almost any other hobby, most channels use those links as a way to generate additional revenue on top of the money they make from ads. For its part, YouTube has been content to make most of its revenue off of ads and subscriptions, but that could soon change.

According to Bloomberg, YouTube recently started asking some of its creators to tag the products they feature in their videos. The company reportedly plans to link those items to shopping and analytics tools offered by parent Google. Bloomberg says the company’s end goal is to remake YouTube into a one-stop shopping destination where you can peruse and buy almost anything you see on the platform. At the same time, it’s testing a new integration with e-commerce platform Shopify.