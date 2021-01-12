Google commits $3 million to fight COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

In its latest effort to promote verified, true information, Google is supporting attempts to fight falsehoods about COVID-19 vaccines. Its Google News Initiative will provide up to $3 million in grants to journalists and fact-checkers who are tackling false information about the vaccine.
The goal of the open fund is to "reach audiences that are typically underserved or targeted by misinformation," Alexios Mantzarlis, news and information credibility lead at Google News Lab, wrote in a blog post. News organizations with a "proven track record" in debunking falsehoods and fact-checking are eligible for the grants, as are partners of such groups.