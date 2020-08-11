Google extends shutdown deadline for native Chrome apps

Earlier this year, Google announced that it would end support for Chrome Apps on Windows, Mac and Linux by June 2020, or for enterprises and educators by December 2020. However, in case you’re among the few still using them, it has now announced an extension. Chrome apps will now work on those platforms until June 2021, and organizations can extend that by a full year until June 2022. Google said it decided on the extension based on “feedback from our customers and partners.”

When Google first announced that it would do away with stand-alone apps on Mac, Windows and Linux (way back in 2016), it said they would be gone by early 2018. The reason cited was that only around 1 percent of users on those platforms actively the apps. The idea was that you could replace them with modern web or progressive apps, but clearly many users, particularly in organizations, had trouble letting go.