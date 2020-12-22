Google counters DOJ antitrust charges by pointing out Bing exists

Google is offering one of its first formal responses to the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit over mobile search dominance, and it won’t surprise you to hear the company isn’t thrilled. Axios and the New York Times report that Google has rejected the DOJ’s claims in a court filing, insisting that its deals with Apple and Android vendors were “lawful, justified [and] pro-competitive.” People use Google search “because they choose to, not because they are forced to,” the internet giant argued.
The firm likened its deals to buying premier shelf space at a grocery store, and maintained that iPhone and Android users could easily switch to search rivals like Bing and DuckDuckGo.