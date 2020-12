Google might finally bring its dark mode for search to computer users. 9to5Google reports that users have discovered testing for a dark theme for Google’s desktop web searches. The tests only appear to last briefly (Reddit user Pixel3aXL saw it come and go within hours) and don’t affect the homepage, but they work in third-party browsers like Firefox.

The look is the same, at least. If you get the test, you’ll see a dark gray background with a white Google logo and blue buttons.