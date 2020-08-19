Latest in Gear

Image credit: Evgeniia Siiankovskaia via Getty Images

Google rolls out captions for audio and video messages on Duo

The feature will be available for both Android and iOS devices.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Attractive african girl makes selfie at the windowsill at cafe with reusable cup of coffee.
Evgeniia Siiankovskaia via Getty Images

Google has started rolling out a new Duo feature that’ll make it easier to check video and voice messages even in a noisy place. In a tweet, the Made by Google account has revealed that captions have started going live for messages sent on the application. No, the app still won’t be able to transcribe calls in real time, but the new feature could be an especially useful accessibility tool for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

As Android Police notes, Jane Manchun Wong, a discoverer of experimental app features, found a toggle in Message Settings marked "Captions for messages" back in February. The toggle’s explanation said that switching it on will send audio content to Google for transcription but that the company won’t be storing it. When active, the feature will display captions right above the call button near the bottom of the screen.

The publication also confirmed with the tech giant that this isn’t the same technology as Live Captions, which provides onscreen subtitles for any media that plays audio on a Pixel device. That particular tool is capable of real-time transcription for calls on select Pixel phones. This particular caption technology will work even on non-Pixel mobile devices and will be available for both Android and iOS.

In this article: Google Duo, captions, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's Gmail outage is still ongoing, affecting Drive, Meet, Voice and more

Google's Gmail outage is still ongoing, affecting Drive, Meet, Voice and more

View
Facebook forms financial group to focus on payments

Facebook forms financial group to focus on payments

View
BlackBerry phones are back, baby

BlackBerry phones are back, baby

View
Google rolls back update that gave people free access to a Nest Aware perk

Google rolls back update that gave people free access to a Nest Aware perk

View
The Marvel's Avengers beta hits PS4 first on August 7th

The Marvel's Avengers beta hits PS4 first on August 7th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr