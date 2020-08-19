Google rolls out captions for audio and video messages on Duo

Google has started rolling out a new Duo feature that’ll make it easier to check video and voice messages even in a noisy place. In a tweet, the Made by Google account has revealed that captions have started going live for messages sent on the application. No, the app still won’t be able to transcribe calls in real time, but the new feature could be an especially useful accessibility tool for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

In a noisy place? No problem. Captions are now available on Google Duo, so you won’t miss a word of your video and voice messages. https://t.co/jqEvy9Vyn7 pic.twitter.com/gq5Z2ntn5P — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 19, 2020

As Android Police notes, Jane Manchun Wong, a discoverer of experimental app features, found a toggle in Message Settings marked "Captions for messages" back in February. The toggle’s explanation said that switching it on will send audio content to Google for transcription but that the company won’t be storing it. When active, the feature will display captions right above the call button near the bottom of the screen.