Image credit: Google

Google Duo adds a 'family mode' and web-based group calls

You can also expect effects in family and one-on-one calls.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
22m ago
Google Duo family mode
Google

Google isn’t done making Duo video calls more accommodating in the pandemic era. It’s introducing a handful of updates that make chats livelier, including a family mode. Fire it up and you can add cute AR effects or doodle while you keep in touch. The interface also hides the hang-up and mute buttons so that your little ones won’t inadvertently drop the call in their enthusiasm.

Those effects and masks are also coming to all one-on-one chats on both Android and iOS this week, starting with a Mother’s Day effect.

And yes, group chats will get easier. Google is planning to introduce group Duo calls on the web in the “coming weeks.” It’ll only be available as a Chrome preview when it does, but it’ll include a new layout that allows more people at the same time. It’ll also be easy to join in — much like other group chat services, you can invite anyone with an account by sending a link. The company is not-so-subtly offering this as an alternative to Google Meet and Zoom, and it might do the trick if you already use Duo but want to make it a mainstay for work, school or friend get-togethers.

Google Duo family mode animation
Google
Google, Google duo, DUO, video chat, video calls, Android, iOS, web, internet, Services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
