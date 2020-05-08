Google Duo adds a 'family mode' and web-based group calls

Google isn’t done making Duo video calls more accommodating in the pandemic era. It’s introducing a handful of updates that make chats livelier, including a family mode. Fire it up and you can add cute AR effects or doodle while you keep in touch. The interface also hides the hang-up and mute buttons so that your little ones won’t inadvertently drop the call in their enthusiasm.

Those effects and masks are also coming to all one-on-one chats on both Android and iOS this week, starting with a Mother’s Day effect.