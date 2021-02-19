Google Fi promo cuts 'Unlimited' price for the first three months

Google's MVNO remains a strong option for wireless service, and if you've been thinking about switching then there's an added carrot now. A 50 percent discount is available for the first three months of service on its Unlimited package with 480p video streaming and high-speed data for the first 22GB per person. As usual with Fi, there are no contracts, so you can try it out for $35 per month for one person without strings attached.

Separately, Google Fi is also adding three budget Motorola devices to its lineup at relatively discounted prices: Moto G Power ($199), Moto G Play ($199) and Motorola One 5G Ace ($279). For a "limited time" anyone joining or adding a line can get one of the Motorola phones for free with a Fi bill credit.