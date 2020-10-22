Google Fi's phone subscription gets you a Pixel 4a for just $15 per month

While the appeal of Pixel phones and Google Fi service has a connection to freeing yourself from carrier phone contracts, Google’s latest offer might pull some people back into the fold. The Google Fi phone subscription is available to active subscribers and offers a discount on the device in exchange for signing up for two years of service.

Discover a new way to save with our phone subscription program. For just $15/month, get Pixel 4a, device protection, and a phone upgrade after 2 years. Subscribe and save $133 over 2 years → https://t.co/0CX9YMg1J1 pic.twitter.com/bzR3a4S0kD — Google Fi (@googlefi) October 22, 2020

While Google is willing to sell you a Pixel 4a — the best $350 phone — for just under $15 per month without any other add-ons, if you join the subscription program then the $15 per month includes device protection and the option to upgrade to a new device after two years. At the end of the two years you own your Pixel 4a, and can get a new Pixel device while continuing to stay in the program, or just keep using your existing phone and only pay for device protection.