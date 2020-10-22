Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Turkey orders Google to change its online ad strategy

That's on top of a fine.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google closeup logo displayed on a phone screen, smartphone on a keyboard is seen in this multiple exposure illustration, the company's symbol is globally recognized. Google, LLC is an American tech giant, a multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware. It is considered one of the Big Four technology companies in the U.S. . Amsterdam, the Netherlands on October 22, 2020 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google is facing yet another fine for allegedly abusing its search ad clout, although the financial punishment this time is less serious than its implications. Arab News reports that Turkey’s Competition Board has given Google six months to change its ad strategy after determining that the company abused its internet dominance. Its text ads supposedly skewed results by pushing some companies out of the results unless they made ad money for Google.

The online giant is also facing a fine equivalent to $25.6 million as part of the ruling. It has 60 days to appeal the decision, although it wasn’t initially clear if that would happen. We’ve asked Google for comment.

This comes two years after Turkey fined Google roughly $12.7 million for supposedly favoring some advertisers over others.

The financial penalty is trivial for Google when it makes billions in profit every quarter. However, the six-month deadline is another matter. If the ruling holds, Google faces the prospect of either changing its ad strategy or risking a ban in a country well known for its tight grip on internet services, including Google’s. It may need to strike a balance to avoid losing access to a key country.

In this article: Google, Turkey, internet, antitrust, Competition, politics, regulation, Government, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
MacOS Big Sur update is bricking some older MacBook Pros

MacOS Big Sur update is bricking some older MacBook Pros

View
'Assassin's Creed' and 'Watch Dogs' players are losing access to saved games

'Assassin's Creed' and 'Watch Dogs' players are losing access to saved games

View
Netflix orders 'Space Force' season 2 at an awkward moment

Netflix orders 'Space Force' season 2 at an awkward moment

View
iPhone 12 mini teardown shows what Apple shrank to make a tiny flagship

iPhone 12 mini teardown shows what Apple shrank to make a tiny flagship

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr