Google taps your phone cameras to measure your heart rate

Like many of us, Google is getting more interested in our health. The company is announcing today new features that will allow those without wearable sensors to get a read on their respiratory and heart rates. Starting next month, Pixel owners will be able to use their phone cameras to measure their pulse and breath rates via Google Fit. The company said it plans to expand to more Android devices over time, too.
When the feature becomes available on your phone, you can open the Fit app to take your measurements by tapping the new cards on the home page. Google is guessing your rate of breath by looking at the movement of your chest, so it’ll need to see your torso. Meanwhile, it uses tiny changes in color under your skin to calculate your heart rate, and you’ll have to place your finger on the rear camera for this. The Fit app will guide you through how to frame yourself using the front camera for respiratory rates, and it’s not yet clear how well this will work. If you’re wearing baggy clothes, will the system still be able to tell if you’re breathing?