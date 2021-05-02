Google Home Max is $150 for the first time since Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Google may have retired the Home Max at the end of last year, but you can still find it on sale at the odd online retailer. And as it just so happens, A4C has discounted the smart speaker to $199.95. Using the checkout code “SLICK25,” you can get an additional $49.98 off the Home Max, making it $149.97 before tax and shipping. The last time you could buy the Home Max for under $150 was Black Friday 2020 . Priced at $400 when it first came out, in more recent months we've see it cost closer to $180 to $200.

Buy Google Home Max at A4C - $150

We gave the Google Home Max a score 88 in 2017 . Everything we said about the speaker back then still stands today. It sounds great, it’s easy to set up and comes with both a 3.5mm jack and Bluetooth connectivity, making it straightforward to connect to other sound sources. And while Google has stopped selling the Max Home, it continues to support it with software updates. At $150, we think the Max Home is a steal. For only $50 more than the Nest Audio , you’re getting a much better sounding speaker. And if you want to go down the route of a stereo pair, $300 will get you a very nice setup.

