Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google adds fact checking to image searches

You're more likely to know if an image is fake.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
33m ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Google Images fact checking
Google

Sponsored Links

Google’s fact checking now extends beyond standard searches and YouTube. The internet pioneer has introduced fact check labels for image search results. Tap a bogus picture for a detailed view and you’ll see a blurb from a verified source indicating what’s false and offering a link to the full article debunking the image. If a photo is a known fake, you’ll find out before you start sharing it with your friends in disbelief.

The company is using the open ClaimReview method (also used for YouTube) to provide fact checks from a variety of “independent, authoritative” sources like PolitiFact.

The timing is appropriate. The US presidential election is just a few months away, and there are concerns that both hostile countries and domestic politicians will use manipulated imagery to mislead voters. This won’t catch every fake picture, but it might prevent some of the most obvious examples from hitting your social feeds and fooling some users.

In this article: Google, internet, search, web, google images, fact check, Misinformation, fake news, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

View
‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

View
Chrome will soon be less of a memory hog in Windows 10

Chrome will soon be less of a memory hog in Windows 10

View
Epic removed police cars from 'Fortnite'

Epic removed police cars from 'Fortnite'

View
Apple set to remove thousands of games from Chinese App Store in license crackdown

Apple set to remove thousands of games from Chinese App Store in license crackdown

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr