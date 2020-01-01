Google adds fact checking to image searches

Google’s fact checking now extends beyond standard searches and YouTube. The internet pioneer has introduced fact check labels for image search results. Tap a bogus picture for a detailed view and you’ll see a blurb from a verified source indicating what’s false and offering a link to the full article debunking the image. If a photo is a known fake, you’ll find out before you start sharing it with your friends in disbelief.

The company is using the open ClaimReview method (also used for YouTube) to provide fact checks from a variety of “independent, authoritative” sources like PolitiFact.