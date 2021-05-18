Google wants to make shopping easier in Photos and Chrome

Shopping functionality might not be what most people think of when they visit Google, but it's a big part of its business. And that was on display at I/O 2021, with the company devoting a segment of the two-hour event to features that will enhance the shopping experience across its products. In Photos, for example, Google has added a new "Search inside screenshot" Lens prompt. So say you save a photo of Steph Curry, Google Lens will try to find products that match the ones pictured in that image.

In Chrome, meanwhile, Google has added a feature to help you keep track of your pending purchases. Shortly after opening a new tab, you'll see all your open carts in the middle of the page. So if you're in the process of buying something but get distracted, Chrome will be there to remind you you didn't complete a purchase. Pushy yes, but probably not as obnoxious as those emails you get when you abandon a cart.

Google is also expanding its partnership with Shopify. Moving forward, the company plans to make it easier for Shopify merchants, all 1.7 million of them and counting, to feature their products across Google products like Search, YouTube and more. Lastly, the company will soon let you link your favorite loyalty programs from retailers like Sephora to your Google account. The company will use this information to highlight your best purchase options.