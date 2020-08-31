Google is bringing a kids mode to some Android tablets

Google has been trying to create safe environments for kids on its services, with features such as Family Link parental controls and a section of the Google Play store with teacher-approved apps. It’s building on the likes of those with Kids Space, a mode it’s bringing to some Android tablets.
Google says the idea behind Kids Space is to help them “become explorers of the things they love.” After they select their interests, the mode will showcase things for them to read, play and make. Youngsters can tailor the mode to their identities a bit more by creating a character/avatar.