Google is bringing a kids mode to some Android tablets

It looks colorful and easy to navigate. Kids will find a growing library of books and apps in the Read and Play tabs. Google is working with publishers to open up access to books, and children in the US will be able to read more than 400 books for free in Kids Space.

The Watch and Make tabs include videos from YouTube Kids that Google says are “engaging and encourage off-screen activities.” If all of that’s not quite enough, parents can download more things for their kids to check out from Google Play.

The first tablet that'll include the mode is the new Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2. It has a 10.1-inch HD wide-viewing-angle screen and dual Dolby Atmos speakers. The tablet starts at $129.99 and it should be available sometime next month.

Kids Space will be available on other Android tablets soon. Other companies have tried tablet experiences tailored to kids, with Amazon among the most notable examples.