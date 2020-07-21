Latest in Gear

Image credit: fizkes via Getty Images

Google Meet integration arrives in Gmail for Android

Users can now access Meet from a tab within the app.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Smiling young adult african man wearing wireless headphones listening mobile music on smartphone, happy afro american guy using online player podcast audio book in app on cell phone relaxing at home
fizkes via Getty Images

Google has been giving users more and more ways to access Meet these past months, making it a more reliable choice for video calls during the pandemic. One of the things the tech giant promised is the video chat service’s rollout inside the Gmail app for iOS and Android, and Google has stayed true to its word. It has just started rolling out Meet for Gmail’s Android app, one week after iOS users got access to the service within their application.

As the company said when it first announced its plans, the Android app will be updated with a dedicated Meet tab. From there, users will be able to join meetings or start new ones. The feature will be on by default, but users can hide the tab by unticking “Show the Meet tab for video calling” in their app’s settings. It will be available to all users, but non-G Suite (i.e. free) customers’ calls will be limited to 60 minutes. That said, that rule won’t be enforced until after September 30th.

In the future, Gmail for G Suite users will have access to more than just Meet. Google has big plans to turn it into some sort of a hub for its business services, confirming just a few days ago that Google Chat, Docs and Rooms integration is coming to its iOS and Android apps, as well.

In this article: Google, Meet, Gmail, Android, video call, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
SpaceX pulls off its first double fairing catch after a Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX pulls off its first double fairing catch after a Falcon 9 launch

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
'Overcooked: All You Can Eat' offers next-gen remasters with new features

'Overcooked: All You Can Eat' offers next-gen remasters with new features

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' ditches its wall-running mechanic

'Cyberpunk 2077' ditches its wall-running mechanic

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr