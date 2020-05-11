Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google/Mount Sinai Hospital

Google and Mount Sinai use Nest Cams to remotely monitor COVID-19 patients

Their special setup reduces risks for healthcare workers.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
54 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Mount Sinai Hospital using Google Nest Cams to monitor COVID-19 patients
Google/Mount Sinai Hospital

In-person checks on COVID-19 patients are inherently risky, and that means using up valuable protective equipment (not to mention time) that might be necessary for urgent situations. Google and New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital have developed a safer approach. They’re rolling out a new system that uses two Nest Cams per room for monitoring — one to check on and interact with patients, and one to monitor vitals. Special-built consoles at nurse stations let healthcare workers oversee their patients and respond to some requests without having to don safety gear.

Mount Sinai starts receiving the monitoring system this week. Google ultimately plans to provide 10,000 Nest Cams and the appropriate consoles to hospitals across the US. This is coming right as COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be on the decline, but it could still prove vital if it both reduces the risks for hospital staff and helps them properly care for as many patients as possible.

In this article: Google, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai, hospital, Health, Medicine, Covid-19, coronavirus, security camera, healthcare, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
54 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Thunderbolt flaw lets hackers steal your data in 'five minutes'

Thunderbolt flaw lets hackers steal your data in 'five minutes'

View
Microsoft now protects Office 365 users against 'reply all' email storms

Microsoft now protects Office 365 users against 'reply all' email storms

View
Square Enix's 54-game charity bundle includes Eidos and Ion Storm classics

Square Enix's 54-game charity bundle includes Eidos and Ion Storm classics

View
Hackers sell over 73 million stolen user records on the dark web

Hackers sell over 73 million stolen user records on the dark web

View
Newton Mail has been saved (again) by two dedicated fans

Newton Mail has been saved (again) by two dedicated fans

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr