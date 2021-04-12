Google's Nest Audio smart speaker is 20 percent off across the web

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Google's Nest Audio smart speaker impressed us with all of the features it offered at a solid $100 price, but now you can get all of that value for even less. The Nest Audio has been discounted to $80 at various online retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo and Google's own online store. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen on the speaker and, unlike other deals we've seen recently, you don't have to buy two to get that sale price.

There's a lot to like about the Nest Audio — we gave it a score of 87 for its solid audio quality, attractive design and good use of the Google Assistant. It's one of the better sounding $100 smart speakers you can get and it's leaps and bounds better at pumping out tunes than smaller versions like the Nest Mini or Amazon's Echo Dot. While it doesn't have an audio input jack for physical connections, you can pair two of the speakers together for a stereo sound experience.

As far as design goes, the Nest Audio takes a minimalist approach. It's a fabric-covered, rounded rectangle that measures less than 7-inches tall. That makes it small enough to fit on a populated bookcase, or next to other home entertainment tech you might have in your living room. Inside are a 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter, and its top has touch-sensitive buttons for play, pause and volume controls.

And of course, the Nest Audio handles Google Assistant commands pretty well. While you have to talk a bit louder than normal to get its microphone array to hear you, the device otherwise executes commands well and can do things like play music from your preferred streaming service, control smart home devices and more. We already thought that the Nest Audio provides a ton of value at a decent price point, but now it's an even better buy while it's on sale for $80.

