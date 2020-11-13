Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

Nest Audio will become a home theater speaker for your Chromecast

Pending a future update, that is.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
48m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Nest Audio speaker
Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

Your Nest Audio speakers might well double as home theater speakers before long. As Android Police reports, Google has confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that Nest Audio integration with Chromecast is coming. While the company didn’t delve into specifics, it would likely mirror Echo and HomePod functionality that turns one or two speakers into a media hub’s output.

It’s not certain if this will apply to legacy Google speakers like the Home Max. The question of home theater support came up soon after Reddit users discovered unused marketing copy pitching Nest Audio’s ability to become your “home theater sound.”

This won’t be the best-sounding setup given the Nest Audio’s price-conscious design. You might want to look at sound bars like the Sonos Beam or TCL Alto 9+ if you want quality TV audio that happens to double as a smart speaker. This could be helpful if you already have at least one Nest Audio, though, and even a stereo set of them might represent better value than some conventional home theater options.

In this article: Google, Nest Audio, Chromecast, Android TV, chromecast with Google TV, google tv, Smart speaker, home theater, av, speakers, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
'Wonder Woman 1984' could end up on HBO Max very quickly

'Wonder Woman 1984' could end up on HBO Max very quickly

View
How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

View
Mario, Zelda and Fire Emblem Switch games are at all-time lows right now

Mario, Zelda and Fire Emblem Switch games are at all-time lows right now

View
Analog Motion's AMX is a commuter e-bike that wants to go fast

Analog Motion's AMX is a commuter e-bike that wants to go fast

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr