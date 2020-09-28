TCL rolls out new Roku Ready Alto sound bars with Dolby Atmos

TCL

At the top of the range, the Alto 9+ is a 3.1-channel soundbar with an accompanying subwoofer that relies on processing to create surround sound effects including height. The setup doesn’t include upward-firing drivers but still promises “multi-dimensional sound that delivers depth and excitement for a more cinematic experience” thanks to the dedicated center channel and support for Dolby Atmos. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay, and is available right now for $299.

The Alto 8i sound bar ditches the subwoofer add-on for dual internal subwoofers, making it cheaper and more compact. It’s a 2.1-channel sound bar that easily fits into your existing setup and maintains processing for Dolby Atmos audio tracks. It costs $179, and will start shipping next month.

The Alto 6 and 6+ drop the Dolby Atmos support featured in TCL’s more expensive models, but allow buyers to pick between having an add-on subwoofer or not. They’re still Roku Ready for extremely easy setup and use, and are made to match TVs in the 40-inch size range. According to TCL they’ll be available at the end of the month, with a price of $79 for the Alto 6 and $129 for the Alto 6+ that comes with a subwoofer.

The Alto 3 is the smallest and cheapest option, and is intended for smaller areas like dorm rooms. It doesn’t have a subwoofer built-in or provided externally, so what you can expect is stereo audio that at least outpaces what speakers on small, cheap TVs can provide, as well as Dolby processing — but not via HDMI, since it doesn’t have any of those jacks for input or output. The Alto 3 goes on sale in October for $59.