TCL rolls out new Roku Ready Alto sound bars with Dolby Atmos

If you’re looking for budget audio options beyond the Roku Streambar or Vizio’s soundbar lineup, TCL has unveiled several models for this fall that should pair well with its Roku-powered smart TVs. The Alto brand is expanding on last year’s lineup with additional lines that should give you much better sound without adding a ton to the price or requiring buyers to move things around in their living room.
With the exception of the Alto 3, all of them are Roku Ready, so if you’re connecting them to a compatible TV you’ll be able to handle setup and manage settings directly from the TV OS and remote. While a couple of them include subwoofers, they all rely on simulation for surround sound effects so there aren’t any rear speakers to connect, whether wired or wirelessly. They do all have Bluetooth, and other than the Alto 3, plug into your TV using HDMI, with the two more expensive models including HDMI passthrough.