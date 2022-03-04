Google's Nest Hub Max is back on sale for $169

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you've been looking for a solid deal on a smart display, it's worth considering the Google Nest Hub Max . It's on sale for $169, which is $60 less than the regular price, at both Adorama and B&H . We saw it dip to the same price in a one-day sale on Adorama in January.

The Nest Hub Max has a 10-inch HD display on which you can stream shows and movies from the likes of YouTube and Netflix, control your smart home gear and take video calls. Google Assistant is baked in, of course, and the device has stereo speakers.

The built-in camera supports a feature called Face Match. The smart display can recognize who's using it and tailor information such as messages and calendar alerts to that person. It can also act as a Nest Cam, allowing you to monitor what's happening in your home while you're away or keep an eye on family members in another room.

There are some gesture controls as well, which allow you to play and pause media. Those who keep the Hub Max next to their bed can also snooze alarms and dismiss timers without having to groggily find the right prompt on the display.

We gave the Nest Hub Max a score of 86 in our review in 2019. Although we took issue with a couple of aspects, such as gestures not always working properly, we lauded it for the great screen, solid sound quality and fair price. The latter is an even better selling point for the time being.

