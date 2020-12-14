Google's Nest Hub Max now makes Zoom video calls

Google is making good on its promise to add support for Zoom video calls to its devices — just in time to support your socially distant holiday get-togethers. The company has started rolling out Zoom call support to the Nest Hub Max through a preview program. You’ll need a Zoom account (free or paid) in the US, UK, Australia or Canada, but after that it’s just a matter of linking to your Google account before you can host and join meetings on your smart display.

The tech giant has also promised that Google WiFi and Nest WiFi routers can automatically prioritize video conferences on Zoom in addition to Google Meet.