Google's smart displays will simplify multi-room audio

For people with multiple Google speakers and displays in their home, getting all your devices to play the same music can be tricky. You can set up a speaker group, but if someone else in your household picked the names, then it can be hard to remember which keyword to use. Starting today, though, Google is rolling out a feature that should make multi-room audio easier to tweak. It’s introducing a new interface on Assistant-enabled smart displays like the Nest Hub Max or JBL Link View that offers controls like adding on speakers to your playback and adjusting volume for individual devices or the entire group.
Product manager for audio and speakers Chris Chan told Engadget “The goal is to make it really easy for people to get music from anywhere at home.” Not only did Chan want to make it accessible for people to create typically expensive multi-room sound systems with affordable devices like the Nest Mini, but he also believes it’s an increasingly important feature as people are stuck at home. “I don't know about you but I really really miss going to concerts and festivals,” he said. “This is about as close as it gets to providing that feeling in the home, which is — no matter where you are, you can just get music.”