Google's Nest Thermostat is the cheapest it's ever been

Google launched a new Nest Thermostat last fall to mark the tenth anniversary of the smart temperature control range. The sleek device came in a more compact package complete with an all-new touch sensitive edge and elegant mirrored display. While the $130 Thermostat was already affordable, Google has dropped its price to $100 ahead of Earth Day. But, Amazon is offering the puck-shaped device for slightly less at $99.98 or $114.97 with a Trim Kit designed to cover up any imperfections during installation.

Of course, the big draw here is the ability to monitor and reduce your energy use. The main way the Thermostat does this is through a feature called Savings Finder that learns about your home system and schedule to offer helpful suggestions, like temperature or Eco mode adjustments. There's also a Quick Schedule option that lets you set temperature profiles based on your preferences. For instance, you can make weekdays warmer if you work from home and weekends cooler if you plan to go out. The same goes for different periods during the day or when you're sleeping, and you can override the presets at any time.

All of these settings are available through the Google Home app, which also allows you to interact with the device using Assistant- and Alexa-powered smart speakers. That way you can control the Thermostat using your voice from the couch or when you're outdoors. You can currently grab the Thermostat in three colors on Amazon, including charcoal, sand and snow.

Keep in mind that Google does offer a premium alternative in the Nest Learning Thermostat, but that costs $149 more compared to the current deal on the entry-level model. For that price, you get more luxury materials including a metal ring, a high-res display that packs in extra information including the time or weather and the device comes in more colors.

