Latest in Gear

Image credit: Fitbit

Reuters: Google vows not to use Fitbit data for ads to avoid EU probe

EU regulators will decide on their stance on the acquisition on July 20th.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Fitbit
Fitbit

Google revealed that it was purchasing Fitbit for $2.1 billion back in November 2019, but the deal has yet to be finalized. One of the organizations the tech giant has to convince for the acquisition to go through is the European Commission, which gave Google until July 13th to offer concessions. EU regulators will decide on their stance on the 20th, and they could launch a full investigation if the companies fail to make a convincing case for themselves. Now, according to Reuters, Google has formally offered not to use Fitbit data for ad targeting to ward off an antitrust probe.

“This deal is about devices, not data. We appreciate the opportunity to work with the European Commission on an approach that safeguards consumers’ expectations that Fitbit device data won’t be used for advertising,” Google told Reuters in a statement.

The tech giant has insisted from the time it announced the acquisition that it will not use Fitbit data for ads. However, regulators and critics still expressed concerns about users’ privacy, seeing as Fitbit wearables collect sensitive health information.

EU regulators asked rival wearable-makers, app developers and healthcare providers for their opinion about the deal earlier this month to help them come to a decision. A previous New York Post report also said that the acquisition is facing a probe by the US Department of Justice, which expressed concerns about the fact that it will give Google access to even more personal information.

In this article: Google, Fitbit, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

View
Ford's 2021 Bronco SUVs offer 360-degree cameras for a 'spotter view'

Ford's 2021 Bronco SUVs offer 360-degree cameras for a 'spotter view'

View
You can now apply for your $25 iPhone 'batterygate' compensation

You can now apply for your $25 iPhone 'batterygate' compensation

View
Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr