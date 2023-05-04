Google officially reveals the Pixel Fold

After months of rumors and leaks, Google has confirmed the Pixel Fold's existence. It showed off the foldable in an official capacity for the first time in a video posted on Twitter and YouTube. The company was expected to reveal the Pixel Fold at Google I/O next week. However, as has often been the case over the last few years, Google has offered an early peek at an upcoming device before a splashier launch event.

As revealed in various leaks, Google's first foldable phone has a vertical hinge that opens up to reveal a tablet-like display, in a similar fashion to Samsung's Galaxy Fold devices. When the Pixel Fold is closed, you can use a smaller touchscreen that's on one side of the exterior. There's a camera array on the rear.

Reports have suggested that the Pixel Fold will start at $1,700 and it could be available as soon as next month (the video and a Google Store page simply note that it's "coming soon"). It's said to run on Google's Tensor G2 chipset — the same one that's found in Pixel 7 devices. The external screen reportedly measures 5.8 inches and the internal display 7.6 inches. As for battery life, rumors suggest the Pixel Fold will run for up to 24 hours based on regular use and up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled.

While the pricing and specs have yet to be confirmed, we'll get the full details on May 10th when I/O kicks off. Here's hoping Google has learned from Samsung's early foldable missteps to make sure the Pixel Fold's hinge is durable enough.