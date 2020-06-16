Google partners with Parallels to bring Windows apps to Chrome OS

For years, Parallels has provided virtualization software so you could run full Windows installs on a Mac, but today they’re tackling a new OS. The company just announced that it is partnering with Google to work on bringing full Windows application support to Chrome OS enterprise devices.

That’s a big deal for the many businesses out there that run various pieces of legacy Windows software — or just any business that wants to run Microsoft’s Office software natively. It could Chrome OS devices a lot more viable in a variety of workspaces that may have previously had to rely on Windows hardware, though f course that’ll depend on how well it is implemented.