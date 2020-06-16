Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Google partners with Parallels to bring Windows apps to Chrome OS

The new support for Windows should arrive this fall.
Nathan Ingraham
29m ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

For years, Parallels has provided virtualization software so you could run full Windows installs on a Mac, but today they’re tackling a new OS. The company just announced that it is partnering with Google to work on bringing full Windows application support to Chrome OS enterprise devices.

That’s a big deal for the many businesses out there that run various pieces of legacy Windows software — or just any business that wants to run Microsoft’s Office software natively. It could Chrome OS devices a lot more viable in a variety of workspaces that may have previously had to rely on Windows hardware, though f course that’ll depend on how well it is implemented.

How exactly this will work remains to be seen; Parallels only said that partnership would “seamlessly add full-featured Windows apps, including Microsoft Office, to Chromebook Enterprise devices.” And whether or not these features will become available to individuals running consumer Chromebooks outside of a managed work environment is also unclear yet, but it could open the door to that in the future. For now, we’ll have to wait until the fall, when Parallels says it’ll be ready to add this support to Chrome OS.

In this article: Parallels, Windows, Chrome OS, Chromebooks, Google, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
'The Witcher 3' console players can claim a free PC copy

'The Witcher 3' console players can claim a free PC copy

View
Linksys unveils a more affordable mesh router with WiFi 6

Linksys unveils a more affordable mesh router with WiFi 6

View
The Morning After: T-Mobile's twelve-hour Monday outage

The Morning After: T-Mobile's twelve-hour Monday outage

View
Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr