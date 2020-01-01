Google’s Nest devices will be the ‘cornerstone’ of ADT smart home security

Google has announced that it will invest $450 million in security firm ADT, forming a partnership that will allow ADT’s technicians to sell and install Google’s Nest family of products. At the same time, Google’s Nest devices and AI technology will eventually expand ADT’s home security product range and become the “cornerstone of ADT’s smart home offering,” Google wrote.
The initial goal of Google’s investment, which gives it a 6.6 percent share of ADT, will be to get its products into the hands of more consumers. “The company’s network of thousands of professional technicians will be able to sell and install devices like Nest Cameras and Nest Hub Max, all powered by Google Assistant,” the company said in a news release.