Google’s Nest devices will be the ‘cornerstone’ of ADT smart home security

Later on, ADT will borrow Google’s tech to enhance its own capabilities. “Over time, Nest’s devices, powered by Google’s machine learning capabilities, will enhance ADT’s security monitoring,” Google said. “The goal is to give customers fewer false alarms, more ways to receive alarm events and better detection of potential incidents inside and around the home.”

The AI capabilities will also provide more helpful notifications, according to Google, for things like package delivery detection. ADT security customers will also gain access to Nest Aware, which tracks people coming and going into your home, with intelligent alerts and an event history up to 30 days long.

Google has a wide range of Nest home automation and security products, including the Nest Hub Max, Nest Secure Alarm, Nest indoor and outdoor cameras, the Nest X Yale lock and Nest thermostats and temperature sensors. However, those products can be tricky to install and understand for non-technical folks. With ADT, it would get a professional sales and installation network, while ADT will gain access to Google’s product lineup and deep learning expertise.