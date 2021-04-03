Google's Phone app can automatically record calls from unknown numbers

Google quietly added call recording to its Phone app last year with a bunch of restrictions based on your device and region. Now, it's expanding the feature to let you record calls automatically from unknown numbers. Screenshots of the "Always Record" setting were shared with XDA Developers by a tipster who accessed it on the Google Phone app on a Xiaomi Mi A3 phone.

By toggling the new feature on, you won't have to hit the record button every time you make or receive a call, which is a handy expansion for frequent users. Like the original recording update, it was first spotted in an APK teardown, this time back in January. Though it's reportedly rolling out now, you can expect availability to be strictly limited due to differing statutes and regulations that can make call recording a legal minefield. Notably, some US states have passed laws stating that all parties to a call must consent to recording.

Google already spells this out for first-time users in a prompt that reads: "When using the call recording feature, you are responsible for complying with applicable laws related to the recording of calls. Please be aware that many jurisdictions require the consent of both parties for such recording," It has also generally restricted the feature to certain regions like India and select devices such as Xiaomi and Nokia phones.