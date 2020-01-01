Android's upcoming call recording feature could be region restricted

The document went on to say that when you record a call for the first time, you’ll be advised that you’re responsible for complying with local laws (many regions require consent by all parties prior to call recording). It states: “When you start recording, the other party hears a disclosure informing them that the call is being recorded. When you stop recording, the other party hears a disclosure informing them that the call recording has ended.” Additionally, the document said that you can’t record until the other party has picked up, if the call is on hold or mute, or if you’ve started a conference call.

Recorded calls are stored on the device and not in the cloud. You can access them via the Phone app; simply tap Recents, and then the name of the caller. From there you can play back the recording, delete it, or share the call via email or messaging apps.

There’s no word yet on just when we’ll see the feature arrive on Android, but with a few customers in India already seeing it and Google publishing (and then withdrawing) its own official support document for it, we’re guessing it could be pretty soon.