Android's upcoming call recording feature could be region restricted

Earlier this year, an APK teardown revealed that Google was working on adding a call recording feature to its Phone app. This week, XDA Developers reported that it may have already rolled out to some Nokia phones in India. Now, the arrival of this feature appears to be even more likely, as Google itself posted a support document on how to use the Phone app to record a call. The document has since been taken down, but we’ve captured a screenshot and posted it at the bottom of this post.
According to the Google support page, in order to record a call, the device must run Android 9 or later, and it has to have the latest version of the Phone app “on a supported device and country or region.” However, it did not specify what those devices, countries or regions were. Recording a call is apparently as simple as opening the phone app, making or receiving the call, and hitting the record button on the screen.