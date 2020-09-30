Latest in Gear

How and where to pre-order the Google Pixel 5

You can pre-order the Nest Audio and buy the latest Chromecast today, too.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
12m ago
Google Pixel 5 smartphone
Google
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

After months of rumors, Google’s Pixel 5 smartphone is here. The company announced the handset during an event this afternoon and, as we expected, it’s quite different from the flagship smartphones we’ve seen as of late. Instead of introducing yet another $1,000 smartphone to the world, Google kept things more affordable by taking the best features of its Pixel 4a handset, upping the ante on a few other hardware and software features, and calling it a day. The Pixel 5 costs $699 and is available to pre-order today, while the new Pixel 4a 5G costs $499 and is currently on waitlist.

Google Pixel 5 — $699

Google Pixel 5 smartphone
Google

The Pixel 5 is Google’s latest flagship smartphone and a step up from the $350 Pixel 4a that was released earlier this year. It only comes in one size and it supports 5G connectivity. The display is a 6-inch OLED panel with Smooth Display that features a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, plus a dual rear camera system with an additional 16MP ultrawide camera and a fingerprint sensor on its back. It runs on a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4,080mAh battery.

You can pre-order the Pixel 5 starting at $699 at Amazon, Best Buy and Google’s own store.

Buy Pixel 5 at Amazon - $699 Buy Pixel 5 at Best Buy - $699 Buy Pixel 5 at Google - $699

Google Pixel 4a 5G — $499

Google Pixel 4a 5G
Google

This is the 5G version of the Pixel 4a that many have been waiting for since the original debuted during the summer. The hardware is mostly the same as the Pixel 4, but it has a few key differences: it obviously supports 5G and the Pixel 4a 5G also has a larger, 6.2-inch OLED display, the same 16MP ultrawide camera as the Pixel 5 has and a 3,885mAh battery (which is slightly larger than that in the Pixel 4).

The Pixel 4a 5G is currently on waitlist only — you can sign up to be notified when it becomes available at Best Buy and Google’s online store.

Buy Pixel 4a 5G at Best Buy - $499 Buy Pixel 4a 5G at Google - $499

Nest Audio — $99

Google Nest Audio smart speaker
Google

The newest fabric-wrapped smart speaker from Google is the $99 Nest Audio, which has a 19mm tweeter and a 75mm mid-woofer. Google claims it will provide 50 percent more bass and 75 percent more volume than previous Nest speakers. It also supports stereo audio if you have multiple in one household and there’s a mic switch on the device for when you want extra privacy.

You can pre-order the Nest Audio smart speaker for $99 today at Best Buy and Google’s store.

Buy Nest Audio at Best Buy - $99 Buy Nest Audio at Google - $99

Chromecast with Google TV — $49

Google Chromecast with Google TV
Google

The new Chromecast with Google TV is the biggest update to the little streaming dongle that we’ve seen in a long time. The device streams 4K HDR content and supports Dolby Vision, putting it in line with some of the newest streaming devices from Roku, Amazon and Apple. For the first time, it has a proper on-screen OS that you can control with the included voice remote, so you’re not forced to use your connected smartphone anymore. Google TV is essentially Android TV with a new skin plus new features, and you can control the entire thing using Google Assistant voice commands.

You can buy the Chromecast with Google TV at Best Buy, Walmart and Google’s online store.

Buy new Chromecast at Best Buy - $49 Buy new Chromecast at Walmart - $49 Buy new Chromecast at Google - $49

Catch up on all the latest news from Google's Pixel 5 event!

