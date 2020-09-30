How and where to pre-order the Google Pixel 5

After months of rumors, Google’s Pixel 5 smartphone is here. The company announced the handset during an event this afternoon and, as we expected, it’s quite different from the flagship smartphones we’ve seen as of late. Instead of introducing yet another $1,000 smartphone to the world, Google kept things more affordable by taking the best features of its Pixel 4a handset, upping the ante on a few other hardware and software features, and calling it a day. The Pixel 5 costs $699 and is available to pre-order today, while the new Pixel 4a 5G costs $499 and is currently on waitlist.
Google Pixel 5 — $699
The Pixel 5 is Google’s latest flagship smartphone and a step up from the $350 Pixel 4a that was released earlier this year. It only comes in one size and it supports 5G connectivity. The display is a 6-inch OLED panel with Smooth Display that features a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, plus a dual rear camera system with an additional 16MP ultrawide camera and a fingerprint sensor on its back. It runs on a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4,080mAh battery.