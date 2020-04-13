Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

Best Buy sale knocks the Pixelbook Go's starting price down to $584

You can also get $85 off the mid-tier version.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
32m ago
Comments
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Pixelbook Go
Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

If your ideal work-from-home laptop is a Chromebook, Best Buy might have the deal you’re looking for. The electronics retailer is selling Google’s Pixelbook Go in its entry Core m3 trim for $584, or $66 off, if you’re a My Best Buy member (thankfully free) and clip the coupon on the product page before adding the computer to your cart. You can also buy the mid-tier Core i5 version for $764, or about $85 off.

Buy Google Pixelbook Go at Best Buy - $764

The Pixelbook Go is ultimately a return to fundamentals for Google. You won’t find a detachable keyboard or a 360-degree display here — instead, you get a solid touchscreen laptop at a matching price. Its display isn’t as high-resolution as on the original Pixelbook, and its trackpad isn’t the greatest we’ve seen, but you get solid performance and lengthy battery life in a no-nonsense design. Just remember that there are more affordable Chromebooks if you’re willing to give up some creature comforts, and premium alternatives like Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook exist if you’re willing to sacrifice battery life to get a higher-resolution display and a little extra pizazz.

In this article: commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, Google, chromebook, Chrome OS, Pixelbook Go, laptop, laptops, computer, PC, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

View
Elon Musk explains why Tesla's Model 3 has an in-cabin camera

Elon Musk explains why Tesla's Model 3 has an in-cabin camera

View
IKEA's smart blinds are finally available to buy online

IKEA's smart blinds are finally available to buy online

View
Apple's next iPhone may look like a smartphone-sized iPad

Apple's next iPhone may look like a smartphone-sized iPad

View
The Morning After: IKEA's smart blinds launch online

The Morning After: IKEA's smart blinds launch online

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr